The annual Youth Day debate was held under the theme of promoting sustainable livelihoods and resilience of young people

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the African Transformation Movement argued that there is no hope for a better future

The African National Congress held different views, with the party's MP saying young people live in a "prosperous society"

CAPE TOWN - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the African Transformation Movement argued that the youth have no hope for a better future with President Cyril Ramaphosa as the head of South Africa.

The National Assembly held its annual debate for Youth Day on Tuesday 14 June under the theme of promoting sustainable livelihoods and resilience of young people in South Africa for a better tomorrow.

The EFF wants the youth to rise up against the injustices they face. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

EFF member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa said the country was designed to keep young people uneducated, poor and unemployed. She argued that the youth should respect elders with integrity, not gangsters, The Citizen reported.

Chirwa also encouraged the youth to rise to “show these gangsters” that they have messed with the wrong generation. She added that young people must defend their future against the “African National Criminals” led by a money launderer.

ATM Leader Vuyolwethu Zungula also pointed out the challenges that the youth faces and said if the youth does not have a future in the country, then the country does not have a future.

However, members of the African National Congress held different views. ANC MP Sibusisu Kula believes young people in South Africa live in a "prosperous society" while also noting that a lot more needs to be done, according to News24.

SA reacts to debate

South Africans believe that the youth should be given a voice to empower themselves:

Sipho Innocent Sipho Innocent said:

“But EFF members have future with a money laundering Julius Malema.”

Maleka SamuelSam wrote:

“Truly the youth of 1976 are those madalas and makokos in the Parliament now, looting state money, killing the opportunities of today's economy and its youth.”

Nhlanhla Ka Bhebhe posted:

“True, this president has been saying Youth Day speeches for the last four years and the youth are in worse positions than ever before.”

Robbie Robert Mavinda commented:

“No future for youth as VBS looters have taken all their parents' investments.”

Bonolo Nolo Tefu stated:

“My only problem with this is... The people who participated in this Youth Debate are over 50.”

Desrae Vonnette Mans Davis added:

“Conversely, the youth of today have a snowball’s chance in hell of ever achieving anything, God forbid should the EFF ever find their rotten selves at the helm.”

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa blames National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula for GBV allegations

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Economic Freedom Fighters’ Member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa, refuted claims by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who said she was shocked by the allegations of gender-based violence in Parliament.

Parliamentary Protection Services members forcefully removed several MPs from the political party for disrupting National Assembly. Some female MPs claimed they were sexually harassed during the scuffle on Thursday, 9 June.

