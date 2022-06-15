President Cyril increase the salaries of those in public offices by 3% that was called earlier for this year

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers recommended the increase

Deputy ministers will receive a total salary, including pension payments, of over R2 million annually

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa increased the salaries of South Africa’s office bearers on Tuesday 14 June.

The 3% salary increase for officials was gazetted as recommended by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa increased the salaries of public office bearers. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The increase means that deputy ministers will receive a total annual salary, including pension payments, of over R2 million. In addition, members of the provincial executive council and deputy speakers of Parliament can also expect to take home R2 million annually, according to Business Insider.

However, the National Assembly of Province’s speakers and the National Council of Provinces and the deputy president will earn close to R3 million annually.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Business Tech reported, that the commission is mandated to make annual recommendations relating to salaries, allowances, benefits, and other resources relating to public office bearers.

The commission makes recommendations based on consultations with the minister of finance, the minister of Justice, the chief justice, the lower courts remuneration committee, and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

SA angered by increase

South Africans are at their wits end with the lack of equality in the country:

Jacqui Potgieter said:

“Just shows the absolute lack of respect and compassion towards the citizens of South Africa. The government officials are killing this beautiful country.”

Chelsea Bright commented:

“Is there nothing is fed up public that is footing this bill yet again can do? Is there really no action we can take (other than the voting shambles) to get this stopped! People are starving and these people get paid 250 thousand a month to loot and steal. Fed up.”

AZ Andile posted:

“Getting paid to steal and destroy the country through corruption. Soft life indeed.”

Mary Elizabeth Van Wyk wrote:

“Oh my God help us. This is a bribe to keep their mouths shut or a vote-for-me incentive!!!! Why else would these already overpaid bloated stomach politicians get an undeserved increase?”

Tertius van der Merwe added:

“If the poor vote for this party then I have absolutely no hope anymore. They are clearly shoving their arrogance down your throats with this gesture. If you don’t see this then you likely deserve your poverty.”

Kedi Sekwaila stated:

“This is not fair. Aren’t they supposed to be retiring? The country is starving, educated and jobless. Yes, the President and his crew are proudly South Africans and not me.”

SA reacts, President Cyril Ramaphosa and politicians’ salaries to be increased by 3 per cent

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers has made recommendations on 3% salary increases for government officials. The proposal that has been added to the Government Gazette, should see salaries for cabinet ministers, politicians, and President Cyril Ramaphosa increasing from April this year.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News