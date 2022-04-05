The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers has suggested a 3% salary increase for South Africa’s government officials

The commission has made the recommendation with approval from ministers at the Treasury, Justice and Constitutional Development and the office of the Chief Justice

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the increase of local politicians and government officials' salaries

PRETORIA - The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers has made recommendations on 3% salary increases for government officials.

The proposal that has been added to the Government Gazette, should see salaries for cabinet ministers, politicians, and President Cyril Ramaphosa increasing from April this year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's salary could increase to over R3million. Image: Rodger Bosch/Getty

Should the increase be approved, Ramaphosa’s yearly salary will increase to more than R3million from R2.9million, according to The Citizen.

The commission is allowed to make suggestions on salaries and other financial needs of public office bearers, but it requires approval from ministers at the Treasury, Justice and Constitutional Development and the office of the Chief Justice.

Business Tech reported that Deputy President David Mabuza could possibly earn R2.91million while Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen could earn R1.64 million.

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema along with leaders of minority parties will take home about R1.38 million.

South Africans react to the salary increases

@LW4477 said:

"R1 million, minimum salary for a member of Parliament! Wow I also want to get paid by just speaking lies all the time!"

@MBashion commented:

"3% mara, and petrol costs keep increasing month on month.... Haike."

@RealMan_dee shared:

"So your logic is they should get an increase while they don't do any job their jobs by the way are being done by consultants."

@EphraimManamela posted:

"Treasury said there's no money to give public servants, who has been on zero increase since 2020, now there's money to give people who are earning millions, this is unfair, if they get increase, all public servants must down tools, especially police, nurses and traffic officers."

Current Ramaphosa, government officials and South African cabinet ministers salaries

Briefly News also reported the 2020/2021 national budget was rolled out on 26th February 2020, and some of the areas that it had an impact on are the salaries of government officials. Before the budget report for this fiscal year was released, the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers had recommended a 3% increase for all the officials who earn an annual salary that is more than R1.5 million and a 4% increase for officials making a yearly income of less than R1.5 million. How would this recommendation affect the South African cabinet salaries? You might want to find out more.

For the 2020/2021 fiscal year, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave consent to a letter that dictated a salary increase for some of the government officials. Among those that were lucky to receive the 3% increase were officials whose annual salary is less than R1.5 million. Other top officials, like the deputy president, did not benefit from the salary increase.

In 2019, the finance minister South Africa indicated that the country is on a journey to reduce its budget by 27 billion for the next three years. For this reason, most of the South African ministers have not benefited from the salary increase proposal. This is a breakdown of the official salaries of the government officials as well as those from the South African cabinet for this financial year:

