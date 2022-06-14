Economic Freedom Fighters’ MP Naledi Chirwa called out the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

A statement was released that said Mapisa-Nqakula was shocked by the GBV allegations, but Chirwa claimed she knew about them

MPs from the political party claimed they were sexually harassed while being removed from Parliament on Thursday 9 June

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters’ Member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa, refuted claims by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who said she was shocked by the allegations of gender-based violence in Parliament.

Parliamentary Protection Services members forcefully removed several MPs from the political party for disrupting National Assembly. Some female MPs claimed they were sexually harassed during the scuffle on Thursday, 9 June.

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa blames National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for claims of GBV. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued by the National Assembly speaker’s office, Mapisa-Nqakula said she was disturbed by the claims. However, Chirwa took to Twitter to call out the speaker and said:

“It happened right in front of her eyes at her command. She was alerted numerous times. She responded by sending more men to handle women MPs. Shocked my foot!”

On Friday, 10 June, Chirwa was removed from the chamber while attempting to alert the speaker about the sexual harassment.

Parliament said the speaker is highly disturbed by the allegations. She said no stone would be left unturned in establishing all the factual circumstances around the claims.

The EFF plans to pursue private prosecutions against the speaker and the PPS if the cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm don't yield any results, TimesLIVE reported.

SA weighs in on the drama

Social media users were divided on the chaos in Parliament last week:

@SaaymanBarry said:

“"It happened right in front of her eyes at her command." You are 100% correct and it is unacceptable. Having said that please tell us why you blatantly disrespected the presiding officer by refusing to stop disrupting the proceedings and leave the room when ordered to do so.”

@vuxulu wrote:

“Gender-Based violence refers to harmful acts directed at an individual based on their gender. It is rooted in gender inequality, the abuse of power and harmful norms. I think a court must test this. I don't think parliament was violent because members were women.”

@tibusiso posted:

“To be honest I almost cried. I lost respect for this speaker.”

@YayaKaNgwane commented:

“Lol why can't you just walk out when ordered. Speaker doesn't see gender. Security removes rascals indiscriminately, regardless of gender. You invited physical removals. Endure em.”

@motsepe_rems added:

“You’re amongst the youngest MPs in that parliament, that alone is commendable. It also happens that you’re sitting on the bench of the minority, remain fearless - I pray for your healing.”

