The country's former president shared a cryptic post on social media and left South Africans confused

Jacob Zuma tweeted that a leader from the party said the ANC is “the number one corrupt organisation”

His comments come at the backdrop of President Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged cover up of a burglary

KWAZULU-NATAL - Former President Jacob Zuma has ruffled feathers with his comments on social media about the African National Congress.

He reached the top of trending lists on Twitter over the weekend for his controversial remarks.

Former President Jacob Zuma left South Africans confused with his recent post. Image: Stock image & Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Zuma posted that a leader from the party said the ANC is “the number one corrupt organisation”.

The cryptic tweet comes during the allegations surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa after a criminal complaint was laid against him. Ramaphosa allegedly covered up a burglary that occurred at his Limpopo farm two years ago.

The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya intends to co-operate with law enforcement officials to investigate the matter. According to TimesLIVE, Magwenya said Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the police service for investigation.

SA calls out Msholozi

The former president’s strange tweet left people scratching their heads:

@BolediTxa said:

“Finally, the real ANC won’t entertain fallacy, Zuma should be grateful for the love and patience we gave him as a country and he should stop testing our patience once again.”

@donedealll wrote:

“Relax don’t jump the gun let the authorities decide don’t conclude you don’t have facts.”

@makhavani posted:

“I respect the former president, but I am not sure if this is the right move. In my understanding, former leaders use their experience to guide and strengthen the organisation they once led, irrespective of their personal differences with the current leadership. Maybe I am naive.”

@zumagrad commented:

"I was expecting a tweet from you. You are sweating, Guptas are coming back, and they will probably throw you under the bus.”

@WaronaWizbar added:

“Public funds meant to improve the lives of ordinary citizens amounting to 245 million rands were used to build the Nkandla compound."

Source: Briefly News