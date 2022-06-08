Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla sang praises for the former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser

She said that President Cyril Ramaphosa set a bad precedent of using state organs to fight political battles

Duduzile previously also shared choice words about the president and said that Ramaphosa will be "disbanded" in July

KWAZULU-NATAL - Former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla ruffled feathers after she seemingly thanked former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser and praised him.

Fraser laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly covering up a theft that occurred at his farm in Limpopo and accused him of kidnapping, torturing, and bribing the suspects in 2020.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla praises Arthur Fraser for exposing the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm.

Taking to Twitter, Zuma-Sambudla who is no stranger to controversy shared a pictured of Fraser and captioned it:

“Let’s give him his roses.”

She also shared that the president of “and so on and so forth” set a bad precedent of using state organs to fight political battles.

Ramaphosa denied the allegations and claimed they were part of a plan to prevent him from fighting corruption. He said he has never stolen anyone’s money and the money taken was from a business transaction, TimesLIVE reported.

SA reacts to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s remarks

Social media users did not hold back and ripped into the former president’s daughter for her comments:

@TrevorT36063137 said:

“This is the same woman who was supporting the looters during the riots and destroying of private company property in KZN.”

@muimbi_princem wrote:

“She must concentrate on Gupta’s arrests for now and leave Fraser’s issue to professionals as it's not going anywhere. Sleepless nights at Nkandla.”

@sk_gee commented:

“Fraser, the one on Zuma's payroll.”

@ZwideThomas posted:

“The Guptas will start singing soon. Daddy must be worried. Duduzane also.”

@cossykam added:

“Your tweet put into context the idea that Fraser is in your father’s pockets. He had this info and waited for the right time to strike. But beware the buffalo will push back, just don't cry when he does. After all, it's politics hey.”

Source: Briefly News