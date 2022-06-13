A video of businessman Duduzane Zuma hanging out with a baby lion has been circulating on social media

The footage shows the son of former SA president, Jacob Zuma sitting on a couch as the cub is perched above him

He demonstrates great composure in the face of an uncomfortable position and Saffas were left impressed

Video footage of Duduzane Zuma chilling with a lion cub has several Mzansi users believing in his ability and bravery to lead the country one day.

The clip was shared on Instagram by his close friend, @winstoninnes, and shows the son of former SA president, Jacob Zuma, sitting on a couch as the cub is perched on top of the backrest.

Duduzane Zuma his fearless side in a recent video with a baby lion. Image: @winstoninnes/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The cub proceeds to climb on Duduzane’s shoulders with its front limbs as he plays it cool like he isn’t scared or bothered by the carnivorous mammal.

The post was captioned:

“#dz22 #dz Future President the odds are against them!!!”

According to Lion Alert, lions are not domesticated animals, even if you raise them in a domestic environment, they are still wild and will act on their wild instincts.

“It is a dangerous animal that can kill you in a split second, meaning to or not.”

Yet still, Duduzane demonstrated great bravery during his encounter with the cub. South Africans were left quite impressed by his composure. Check out some of the comments on the Instagram reel below:

zali_nxabi shared:

“The Future of our country is looking best I bow and Respect this king so much.”

tmm_za reacted:

“#dz22 our future President all smile then we all smiles.”

hlau90 asked:

“Is that a lion cub behind him??”

mzobeallen50 said:

“President Zuma , yes you had me baqhobozele President!!!”

nwabisa_ntlama responded:

“It would be so when he becomes President.”

geodeen_james commented:

“OMG, he looks uncomfortable.”

Video of Duduzane Zuma cruising in a lux whip ahead of 38th birthday leaves Mzansi in awe

In another story, Briefly News reported that it was Duduzane Zuma’s 38th birthday on the 20th of May. One can only imagine what the popular son of Jacob Zuma had planned to mark the special occasion. And if his lavish Dubai lifestyle is anything to go by, he’s going to have quite a special one.

A video of him driving a beast of a sports car was shared by his friend @winstoninnes on Instagram recently. In the clip, a handsome Duduzane is seen hopping into the white and black McLaren and cruising the streets in style.

The video also shows him taking a solo tour on a luxurious yacht and all we can say is – “Shuu."

Source: Briefly News