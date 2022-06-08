A video of two guys pulling off some impressive moves with their upper bodies has been circulating online

The clip, which was posted by Gavin Moilwa on TikTok, shows him and a friend busting some fire moves to the amapiano song, Bafo

The talented pair won South African netizens over instantly, with many claiming they totally understood the assignment

Two gents left Mzansi netizens in awe after showing off their mad moves as part of a trending amapiano dance challenge to Bafo.

Two gents won over SA with effortless amapiano moves. Image: @gavin.ubuntu/TikTok

Source: UGC

The entertaining footage was shared on TikTok by user Gavin Moilwa (@gavin.ubuntu) and shows him and a friend seated in front of the camera as they bust some quick hand gestures along to the popular track Bafo by talented hitmakers, Mr. JazziQ, Ma’Ten, Zan SA, Djy Biza, K-Zaka, Sizwe Alakine & MJ.

The gestures go along with the song’s lyrics which are all about drinking and having a good time.

As short as the nine-second clip is, it has gained a lot of traction and attracted comments from many Saffas who have fallen in love with the gents’ vibe.

Check out the TikTok video and the comments below:

user2947869690132 replied:

“Can you do it again, I was washing the sea.”

Rose Ipatleng wrote:

“Yalz are really cute.”

Segos said:

“Lyrics suddenly made sense ❤”

#@pitches reacted:

“Washa!”

user19305255537965 asked:

“Malin ukuza lapho?”

thembekatrust13@gmail.com wrote:

“Cela lona ofake icici ekhaleni plz ngoba wow.”

ayabongwa35 commented:

“Ncoooow you killed it guys, and you gain a follower.”

user5189386605192 said:

“Challenge closed, you won, guys.”

