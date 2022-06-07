A hunky man raised the temperature with an on-point video of himself doing the viral Buga dance challenge

The man shared the clip on his Facebook page, making it known that he can move in a way that will have you staring

The people of Mzansi were not shy when taking to the comment section and letting the man know of their thirst

A fit Mzansi man showed off his proudly Sesotho dance moves in a saucy Buga dance challenge clip. Moves like this should come with a warning because, yoh!

Facebook user Mavelee the infinity knows how to groove and he was not afraid to show the world his hella saucy moves. Image: Facebook / Mavelee the infinity

Source: Facebook

Dance challenges have taken over and become a marketing tool for many artists dropping new tracks. Kizz Daniel’s track BUGA DANCE (FREESTYLE) ft Tekno has turned into a viral dance challenge.

Facebook user Mavelee the infinity dropped a fire clip showing himself busting some impressive moves as he tried his hand at the viral dance challenge. The multitalented man knows how to move!

The people of Mzansi wipe the drool from their faces before taking to the comment section

It is no secret after watching the clip that it was fifty shades of JUICY! The man has it going on and the people were there for the sauce that he was serving!

Take a look at some of the thirsty comments:

Sethabilèê Dube said:

“I love it when u doing Sesotho dances.”

Thabisang Baholo Mafaesa said:

“This is such a delicious dance...”

Nthabiseng Mohosho said:

“Energy ya hao,, ❤️on another level”

Reitumetsi Moeketsi said:

“Hahahahahaha oh I am so disturbed though tried to zoom ... Am really disturbed though dance is on fire ”

Mzansi schoolkids slay Asambe Mfwethu dance challenge, leaving people standing and clapping

In related news, Briefly News reported that dance is an unspoken language in Mzansi. A bunch of talented school children recorded an Asambe Mfwethu dance challenge clip at school and it has left many clapping.

DangerFlex SA dropped a teaser for his new track and it got people grooving from the first beat. He never expected the track to blow up like it has. Seeing the lit video, DangerFlex SA himself took to his Facebook page to share it. He used the video to promote the release of the track, he loves these kids’ vibe.

