Some high school children decided to get their dance challenge on to Asambe Mfwethu by DangerFlex SA

The clip has been doing its rounds on social media and DangerFlex SA saw it and fell in love with the kids’ vibe

The people of Mznasi loved seeing the children having fun through dance and showered them with praise

Dance is an unspoken language in Mzansi. A bunch of talented school children recorded a Asambe Mfwethu dance challenge clip at school and it has left many clapping.

DangerFlex SA is loving the 'Asambe Mfweth' videos people are sending in celebration of his new track's release. Image: Facebook / DangerFlex SA

Source: Facebook

DangerFlex SA dropped a teaser for his new track and it got people grooving from the first beat. He never expected the track to blow up like it has.

Seeing the lit video, DangerFlex SA himself took to his Facebook page to share it. He used the video to promote the release of the track, he loves these kids’ vibe.

The high school children split into two sides, one girls and the other boys, and mimicked one another's moves with ease. They are so smooth!

“Mzansi high school. Asambe mfwethu dropping soon.”

The people of Mzansi clap for the youngsters and their moves

These kids can move and the people of SA loved watching the video. Many took to the comment section to commend the kids on their dance and thanked them for the entertainment.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

Marietjie Langeveld said:

“Rhythm, traditional dances, art and culture is something that makes me proud to be South African. Lekke man. You go guy's ”

MaHadebe OwakaNtuli said:

“That's awesome they need a play sometimes they studying very hard especially our Matric students.”

Kenny Maake said:

“Happiness like this one is needed in our school, not those who were smoking zol during school time.”

Tracy Hoffman said:

“Some positive light on high school students. Just love it.”

