Getting together with friends is what every man longs for, and now the women of Mznasi understand why

Facebook page MUSIC Videos IN HD shared a funny viral video of a man having the best time with his bois

The guy’s moves had people flooding the comment section with many women saying now they understand the concept of "boys' night"

A video clip of a man getting his groove on with friends has left the people of South Africa in fits of laughter. His vibe is everything!

Time with the bois is what all men look forward to. While some women think that means going out and finding ladies, this man just proved that is not the case.

Facebook page MUSIC Videos IN HD shared the hilarious video, making it clear that these are the vibes we are all aspiring to attract this weekend.

People of Mzansi weigh in, this man’s moves have made their day

Seeing the pure joy this man was feeling when he stood up to drop it to the beat left many feeling it deep in their souls. Some women felt they now know why their men get so excited about time with their friends, it looks like a vibe.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Koketso Makgopya said:

“Men are happier without us their women I bet he doesn't dance like this at his home”

Samantha Drosdy said:

“These creatures are so happy in their habitat shem ,but we can't let them be happy now can we?!”

Shirley Mofokeng said:

“Ke sure his women doesn't know dude can dance ”

Tumy Olifantse said:

“One thing I can tell you about this guy his always like that, whenever we're around we all laugh all day long. His funny ena shwem Bokang Lekgari."

Missy Moletsane said:

“Men are happy without us shame , are batlogelleng.”

