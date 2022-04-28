A clip showing women fleeing the scene of a nappy toss at a baby shower has left many laughing hard

Twitter user @kulanicool could not deal with the way the women reacted, as if the nappies were going to make them pregnant instantly

The people of Mzansi were right there with these ladies: babies are expensive and you can’t risk anything

A video of women making it known that they are not here for the baby vibes has left many cry-laughing at the accuracy of their actions. Babies are expensive!

Some ladies were not about to chance getting hit with the nappies so they bolted. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Single women are the first to jump for the bouquet at a wedding, however, it does not seem the same for the nappies at a baby shower.

Twitter user @kulanicool shared a clip of a nappy toss that happened at a baby shower. While you would think the ladies would be jumping to catch them, the total opposite happened.

These women are not about to spend their weave money on Pampers, thank you.

“Why are they running?”

Fellow Saffas take to the post to comment on the wisdom these women possess

Becoming a parent is hard work! After seeing the way these ladies dodged the baby juju, social media users were right there with them, defending their hilarious stand.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@jkregroup said:

“ No one wants to get pregnant ”

@Phumza19981013 said:

“Not in this economy ”

@nathi_sebza said:

“Their kicking skills are better than bafana ♂️”

@VusiDingis said:

Source: Briefly News