A man got the ladies going on social media with his impeccable taste after he posted snaps of his living area

Twitter user @Goz_gram knows how to style a room and he took to social media to gloat about his talent

The women of Mzansi saw husband material written all over these pictures and flooded the comment section

Women love to put their touch on a home, however, finding a man with good taste is like hitting the jackpot. A confident man showed off his living space and it got the ladies going.

Good men are hard to find and when one makes themselves known on a public platform, best believe his DMs are getting blown UP!

Twitter user @Goz_gram shared some pictures of his gorgeous living space. Everything is in its place and you can see a lot of thought went into making this space. The man knows how to put a room together!

“Took some pictures of my living room.”

The thirsty ladies of Mzansi stepped right up to sit on this man’s couch

Seeing this beautiful living space left a lot of single women wondering if the stylish man is available. The comment section was quickly filled with flirty responses. Others just let the guy know that they are impressed and some even asked for design tips.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Tosin4life2 said:

“Na wife remain lol that’s if you never marry ooooo because na dis kind thing girls Dey look for oooo”

@amah_me said:

“I love people with great taste. Wanna live here forever. Love the space too.”

@_jimibanana said:

“What do you do for a living to be living in such a living room???”

@Toosingle_ said:

“It’ll be nicer with me sitting on the living room cushion.”

@Usually_I_dont said:

