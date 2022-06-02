A young lad's showcase of his dance skills before his colleagues on stage has earned him the admiration of netizens

The schoolboy impressed students as he did the Amapiano dance with almost every part of his body beautifully

The unidentified boy was dancing to Abo Mvelo, a song by Daliwonga ft Mellow, Sleazy and MJ that is popular in South Africa

A student from Marikana combined high school in South Africa is being praised on social media after his Amapiano dance video went viral.

The boy in long sleeves was captured performing on stage at a school event, as seen in a video shared by @afrodance.int'l on Instagram.

The lad did justice to the South African song Abo Mvelo by Daliwonga ft Mellow, Sleazy and MJ as he effortlessly made his body moves flow with the rhythm and beats of the song.

He did some legwork and switched between some popular dance moves in his country.

The crowd couldn't cage their admiration for his display as loud shouts of excitement could be heard from the audience.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@natalieharry61 said:

"He is killing it and he is doing it well and he is getting it in."

@wellingtonplacelasvegasevents said

"This young man understood the assignment! Wow!"

@cinnamonhonee said:

"Welp he won’t have no trouble getting girls and if he wasn’t already he’s now super popular."

@mistress_distress23 said:

"Imagine having so much drip naturally that you don't even have to try LOL he nailed it!"

@datprettyboireg said:

"How did he do? I can’t stop watching this and my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my mouth can’t close #blackboyjoy."

