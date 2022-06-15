It is estimated that about 350 of South Africa's super-rich are expected to leave the country this year

They are mainly heading to Portugal, Mauritius, the UK, Australia, the US, Switzerland, Israel, New Zealand, the UAE, Canada, and Malta

South African social media users shared their views on the matter, with many saying they understood why peeps were leaving SA

It has been reported that people with big bucks are ready to pack the bags and leave Mzansi.

It is estimated that about 350 of South Africa's super-rich are expected to leave the country this year, according to year-to-date research by a wealth analyst at New World Wealth.

Many South Africans are looking to leave Mzansi onto greener pastures. Image: Stock Images/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Fin 24 reported that they are mainly heading to Portugal, Mauritius, the UK, Australia, the US, Switzerland, Israel, New Zealand, the UAE, Canada, and Malta.

A report by Amanda Smit of Henley & Partners South Africa, states that the company has continued to receive a large number of enquiries and applications in the first quarter of 2022 from people across the African continent - and including SA - seeking an alternative residence and/or citizenship.

South African social media users responded with their views on the growing trend of people leaving SA on Facebook:

Lee Santowski replied:

“Can't really blame anyone can you? Our whole system is set up to hurt honest business and reward corruption.”

Netshidzivhe Mushongamunwe Chumbulethu wrote:

“Corruption and fuel price and the leadership of ANC. Who can blame them? Move to a country where their leaders care, don't loot and steal from the poor and live where everything works, turds don't run down the streets and you can walk around without fearing that some criminal is going to kill you for your cell phone. This country has become worse than 3rd world......its a total cesspit.”

Luyanda Usapho LwaMakhuma commented:

“Super rich people leave their countries everywhere. There are super-rich Americans who have moved to Switzerland. It’s not an anomaly - it happens.”

Mondli Shange Mzulwini said:

“Kanti how many super-rich people are here? Konje here if you have R1 meter they say you're super rich.”

