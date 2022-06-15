Fast food giant @NandosSA responded with banter to the electricity plight happening in Australia

The Twitter post had been about the strained power supply on east coast of the continent when Nando’s made reference to SA’s electricity issues

The franchise joked that South Africa had added loadshedding to its list of exports and Mzansi peeps were amused

One thing about @NandosSA – they will poke fun at almost anything and everything!

The fast food giant humorously responded to a Twitter post about Australia set to face major power cuts amid cold weather conditions.

SA chicken franchise Nando's had jokes about the power cuts in Australia. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

It was reported by 9 News that Australia’s east coast electricity grid was under strain recently after the Australian Energy Market Operator stepped in to order electricity generators online to prevent blackouts on Monday evening.

In true @NandosSA fashion, the chicken franchise’s Twitter account sprinkled banter on the issue by making reference to South Africa’s own electricity issues and indicated that Mzansi had added loadshedding to its exported goods.

“We've just added loadshedding to our list of exports. Washa! .”

South African social media users were left in absolute stitches at the witty tweet and shared their laughter and banter in the comments section.

@JeanieXYZ replied:

“Not always greener (or brighter) on the other side.”

@hlomogi_vinnie commented:

“Another one.”

@Johan_A_Meyer reacted:

“Gold!”

