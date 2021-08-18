Nando's is at it once again after dropping a hot and spicy response to a woman who asked why they open at 10am

@ViweDlamini seemingly couldn’t resist the taste of her favourites from Nando's and decided to drop a message on social media and the response is just hilarious

South Africans are now impressed with the company’s social media team as they feel it is always full of jokes and smart

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media account holder @Viwe Dlamini has sparked a funny reaction from Nando's after posing a question to the chain restaurant. The stunning woman decided to ask the food outlet why they open at 10am and the response is causing a stir among South Africans.

In their immediate response on Twitter, the company said they have to ensure their chicken gets beauty sleep to properly marinate, suggesting they cannot just open before 10am.

The response from Nando's reads:

“Bathong, what in the Kay Yarms are you expecting? Your faves need more time to marinate in beauty sleep.”

Nandos is a hit once again after a humorous response. Image: @ViweDlamini/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@matomeNody said:

“Bathong @NandosSA, we must meet for lunch.”

@Maveve_Lef said:

“I'd like to meet the @NandosSA creative team.”

@Mandissa Nkosi said:

“Lol not Kay catching strays while she’s minding her own business.”

@SabelweSihleN said:

“Hhayi abakuyeke, you are the best admin there was, is, and forever will be.”

@Katso_Baby said:

“NandosSA and the humour are just on another level.”

@Nosipho3427 said:

“Kay Yarms.”

@SCMojela said:

“In other words, why does @NandosSA open the same time as alcohol outlets?”

@IamKhumbudzo said:

“That's my struggle....my babalas only wants Nandos mild chicken with extra sauce....but having to wait till 10am hurts every time.”

"Bathong": Nando's hilariously roasts customer stirs many reactions

In a previous post regarding the food outlet, Briefly News reported that Nando's has once again left social media as lit as ever after they roasted one of their customers who headed to Twitter to share the surprise she had when she purchased one of their meals and expected it to come with some chicken.

"@NandosSA I really thought that this meal comes with a piece of meat‍. Now I'm having pap and gravy for lunch. Very nice though," wrote @TNyashia.

To which the funny social media team of Nando's responded:

"Bathong, do you also buy polony thinking it comes le magwinya? Start with the meat next time @TNyashia."

Source: Briefly.co.za