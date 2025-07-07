A political analyst weighed in on the future of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu after his implication in a nationwide criminal syndicate

KwZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused him of political interference

His allegations sparked outrage and questions on whether Mchunu's political career remains

JOHANNESBURG — A political analyst suspected that the allegations KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu might result in two possible outcomes.

Political analyst discusses Mchunu's future

According to SABC News, political analyst Goodenough Mashego said President Cyril Ramaphosa could either remove Mchunu from his position as a minister or suspend him. Mashego believes that Ramaphosa may not fire him because of the role he played in securing votes for the African National Congress in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Ramaphosa could also reshuffle the cabinet in an attempt to shield Mchunu from the windfall that might result as a consequence of Mkhwanazi's allegations. However, Mashego said that it would not be enough to suspend Mchunu as the allegations against him are more severe than those former deputy minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Andrew Whitfield faced when he was fired from his post as a minister.

Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations

Mkhwanazi, in a media briefing he held on 6 July, accused Mchunu of colluding with Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya to shut down the province's Political Killings Task Team in late 2024. Mkhwanazi also said that Mchunu was a beneficiary of Vuzumusi "Cat" Matlala, who was arrested for the attempted murder of actress and social media influencer Tebogo Thobejane.

Sibiya and Mchunu responded to the allegations and both denied politically influencing cases within the Task Team. Sibiya accused Mkhwanazi of being unprofessional, and Mchunu said the allegations he made would be investigated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also responded to the allegations Mkhwanazi made. Ramaphosa called for calm and accused Mkhwaanzi of trying to destabilise the nation and the police force. He said he would look into the allegations.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on SABC News's Facebook post shared their thoughts.

Owen Pobza Ngcobo said:

"You'll be surprised. This is South Africa. A person who might be suspended is Mkhwanazi for not following protocols."

Koos Roux said:

"He won't suspend or fire him. The gravy train must go on."

TK Vee said:

"How Ramaphosa will respond to this issue will determine if the ANC will decrease from 40% to below 20% or from 40% to over 50%."

Neloo Makhafola said:

"If the president does not fire him, he must reinstate the fired deputy minister from DA."

Madzivhandila Stanley said:

"He will swap him to another portfolio."

Political parties call for action

In a related article, Briefly News reported that political parties called for action after Mkhwanazi implicated Mdchunu in a criminal syndicate. The Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the MK Party weighed in.

The DA called for a debate in Parliament to discuss corruption in the police force. The MK Party encouraged Mkhwanazi to open cases against him, and the EFF called for the Portfolio Committee on Police to convene urgently to discuss the allegations.

