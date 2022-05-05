Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told National Assembly there is no need to declare Eskom a state of distater

The minister said that Eskom has plans to ensure there isn't a total collapse of its grid including implementing Stage 8 loadshedding

Gordhan made the comments after the Democratic Alliance said a state of disaster will allow municipalities to find their own power sources

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said there is no need to declare a state of disaster for Eskom however, loadshedding Stage 8 may need to be implemented. The minister was speaking at a National Assembly plenary session on Wednesday 4 May after loadshedding Stage 2 was executed in parts of the country.

During his discussion around the power utility, Gordhan said the biggest goal is ensuring there is not a total collapse of the grid. He claims that there are plans within Eskom to manage power supplies.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said loadshedding Stage 8 will need to be implemented. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Public Enterprises Minister defended the utility after the Democratic Alliance suggested it be declared a state of disaster. The DA added that provinces and municipalities would be able to use alternative power sources if a state of disaster is implemented, according to Business Day.

Gordhan said there is no need to declare an emergency. He said that the systems operator will need to implement up to loadshedding Stage 8 to avoid a total collapse of the grid. During a media briefing earlier on Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer of Eskom Jan Oberholzer said the power utility is trying its best to meet the demand of the country, News24 reported.

Citizens call for the end of loadshedding

South Africans have had with loadshedding and government’s excuses surrounding Eskom’s failures:

@Liz65251060 said:

“Sorry, but Stage 7 and 8 loadshedding is a state of disaster. The minister no doubt has the resources to avoid 12 hours of no power out of every 24. Joe Public, Sir, does NOT!”

@Tricio76IT wrote:

“Can businesses at least get tax rebates on fuel used to power generators seeming it’s not a state of disaster not to be able to supply power to the country for so many days months years?”

@CHRISMBELE6 posted:

“It's because he knows that Eskom is deliberately sabotaged by their friend Eskom CEO to push the agenda of renewable energy.”

@Riggas007 commented:

“This ANC government likes waiting for things to become a crisis before they ACT! Always a disaster.”

@LB60967736 stated:

“Once again the government is in DENIAL about the state of Eskom. He probably thinks Loadshedding in any form is acceptable. The country is sick of the constant lip service and downplaying of everything wrong with it.”

@Abdul_Carim123 added:

“This Minister has lost the plot completely; he should do the honourable thing and STEP DOWN.”

Eskom blames old systems for loadshedding, COO Jan Oberholzer says they are unpredictable and unreliable

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported Eskom said that the power utility is trying its best to meet the country’s demands, but its system is “unreliable and unpredictable.” Chief Executive of Eskom André de Ruyter and other officials from management briefed the media following the implementation of loadshedding on Tuesday 3 May.

The country has been placed on Stage two loadshedding until Monday 9 May at 5 am. Eskom’s COO Jan Oberholzer said South Africans need to understand that the system is old and routine maintenance cannot be done on it because of the country’s demands.

The media briefing was live-streamed on SABC News and Oberholzer said the planning and designing of power stations were not done properly because of the demand. He also claimed that Eskom trying to not implement loadshedding but there is a risk during winter.

