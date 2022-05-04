Chief Executive of Eskom André de Ruyter and several other officials addressed the media on Wednesday

The power utility implemented Stage 2 loadshedding on Tuesday afternoon and it will last until Monday

Eskom’s CFO Jan Oberholzer said the system is old and routine maintenance cannot be done on it because of SA's demands

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that the power utility is trying its best to meet the country’s demands, but its system is “unreliable and unpredictable.” Chief Executive of Eskom André de Ruyter and other officials from management briefed the media following the implementation of loadshedding on Tuesday 3 May.

The country has been placed on Stage two loadshedding until Monday 9 May at 5 am. Eskom’s CFO Jan Oberholzer said South Africans need to understand that the system is old and routine maintenance cannot be done on it because of the country’s demands.

Eskom officials held a media briefing following the implementation of loadshedding. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty

The media briefing was live-streamed on SABC News and Oberholzer said the planning and designing of power stations were not done properly because of the demand. He also claimed that Eskom trying to not implement loadshedding but there is a risk during winter.

“There have been 29 days of loadshedding last year and now the same time this year there have were 25, so it’s a few days less of loadshedding. Two days with Stage 1 and 17 at Stage 2, two days at Stage 3. For me the alarming one is four days at Stage 4,” said Oberholzer commenting on the progress Eskom has made since last year.

According to TimesLIVE eThekwini municipality, which was hit by the recent floods will not experience load-shedding.

Eskom attributes loadshedding to the shortage of generation capacity after Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg, Arnot, Hendrina and Matla power stations experienced faults.

