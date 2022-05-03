Eskom just announced Stage 2 loadshedding and the people of Mzansi are having none of their nonsense

Mzansi’s favourite power house made it known that there will be Stage 2 loadshedding until Monday, but we all know that is not the full truth

Taking to the comment section Saffas let Eskom have it, calling them out of their lame excuses and inability to properly manage their ‘ish

Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding and the people of South Africa have let them have it. This is reoccurring nonsense that just isn’t funny anymore.

Loadshedding is becoming a bi-weekly norm now and Saffas are getting a little sick of it. People want answers and “shortage of generation capacity” is just not cutting it.

Taking to Twitter to drop the bomb, Eskom released a statement on why the country would be experiencing loadshedding once again. For now, it is Stage 2 until Monday, but we all know that may change… and not for the better.

“Due to a shortage of generation capacity, Eskom regrets having to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 17:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Monday.”

The people of Mzansi let Eskom have it, this loadshedding is nonsense

While a candlelit dinner or an impromptu lounge camp night used to be exciting, the sight of a candle now gives people the chills. This announcement really cheesed Saffas off!

Take a look at some of the heated comments:

“Why don't Y'all just switch electricity off for good, seems like you don't wanna supply us with electricity.”

“Correct statement:”Eskom regrets that doesn’t know how to make more electricity, therefore it will take the remaining electricity back”.”

Eskom’s legal team is ready to challenge findings of an attempted capture revealed at commission inquiry

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Eskom has set up a legal team and plans to challenge the latest findings in the state capture report after allegations that there was an attempt to capture the state-owned power utility.

The team is made up of internal and external lawyers who will review and ensure appropriate actions are taken to address the findings in the report. The power utility will leave no stone unturned to ensure those implicated are no longer employed at Eskom.

