Eskom's newly formed legal team has plans to challenge the latest findings in the state capture report

The Zondo Commission revealed allegations that there was an attempt to capture the state-owned power utility

Eskom is studying the report and several criminal cases are opened against employees implicated with corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has set up a legal team and plans to challenge the latest findings in the state capture report after allegations that there was an attempt to capture the state-owned power utility.

The team is made up of internal and external lawyers who will review and ensure appropriate actions are taken to address the findings in the report. The power utility will leave no stone unturned to ensure those implicated are no longer employed at Eskom.

In a release used by the state-owned enterprise, Eskom said it is studying the report and will take appropriate action. Several criminal cases are opened at SAPS against employees implicated with corruption. Eskom added that it has taken civil action to recover some of the money lost to state capture, IOL reported.

During the inquiry, chairperson of the state capture commission chief justice Raymond Zondo said evidence found proves that the Guptas planned to capture Eskom by planting specific officials in planned positions with the company’s board. BusinessTech reported that Eskom entered into contracts worth R14.7 billion with bodies linked to the Gupta family.

South Africans react to the commission

Francoise Hannah Phillips said:

"Fantastic news under the current board and leadership. Not under an ANC deployment committee sabotaged board and leadership. The ANC obstructs justice.”

Salome Odendaal Du Plessis wrote:

“More money down the drain. Nothing will happen to the culprits.”

Joe White posted:

“The coverup continues.”

Nathi Radebe stated:

“Eskom should be setting up a team to tackle loadshedding!”

Maurice Khendla added:

“The arm of the law is very long but tends to bend towards justice, I understand why most people are negative but justice will be done. You can save this comment and thank me later.”

Zondo report says President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment saved country from more damage, Mzansi weighs in

Briefly News earlier reported that if President Cyril Ramaphosa was not elected in 2017 more damage would have been caused, said chairperson of the state capture commission chief justice Raymond Zondo during day two of the inquiry.

Ramaphosa had taken over from former president Jacob Zuma who planned to appoint finance ministers who were approved by the Guptas. At the time, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba who was appointed by Zuma was fired.

According to the report, National Treasury would have suffered more damage if Gigaba was still in the ministerial position. The report stated that the Guptas were adamant to capture the National Treasury and it was a miracle that it was freed from the “tentacles of the Guptas”, TimesLIVE reported. Zondo said the thought of what could have happened if Zuma was not removed along with his allies is troubling.

