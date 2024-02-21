A mother showed her love for his son and cooked for him at his university residence

The loving moment was captured in a TikTok video, the mother made pap and sausage

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving what the mother did for her child

A mother went to her son's res and cooked him dinner. Images: @otsile_rsa4

Source: TikTok

A loving mother went to his son's university residence and cooked dinner for him.

@otsile_rsa4 posted a video on TikTok of the moment. His mom can be seen doing her thing in the kitchen, peeling onions and putting in a sausage.

The young man appreciated his mother, saying that she was an icon. He further revealed that the Student Representative Council (SRC) popped by the res while they were cooking, but he and his mother minded their own business and dished the food and ate.

"My mom ke icon cuz we were cooking and the src came in while we were making kos and she just greeted and dished for us."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mom cooks for son at res

Watch the cute video below:

TikTokkers found the video cute

The video got over 14k likes, with many online users sharing their thoughts. Some loved how caring the mom was, but some were concerned and wondered if the student could cook for himself.

@her_majesty_Tshepi commented:

"So sweet hey But can't imagine coming to res kitchen to cook and finding someone's mom cooking there "

@sinomadz adored:

"This is so cute please."

@gift mathebula commended:

"She is a legend❤️"

@kat loved:

"I would love for my mom to come and cook for me or for her to just be there in the kitchen I'll cookThis is so sweet."

@leoncsa_ was touched:

"Heartfelt❤️"

Mom accompanies daughter to university

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mom who accompanied her daughter to her first day of classes at university.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @lwethu.u, she was standing on campus with her mom, who was visibly proud of her angel. She said she was there in Grade One therefore, there is no reason why she shouldn't be here when her daughter starts her classes at uni. The proud mom gave her baby girl a kiss before she left. Netizens adored the moment.

Source: Briefly News