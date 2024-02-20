A proud mother made sure that she did not miss her daughter's special moments

The loving parent accompanied her angel to university on her first day, the cute moment was captured on TikTok

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the mom for her undying support

A supportive mother accompanied her daughter on the first day of university. Images: @lwethu.u/ TikTok, @lwethu.u/ Instagram

Source: UGC

One mother made sure that she was always there for her daughter in every way she could. The mom accompanied her baby on the first day of university classes.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @lwethu.u, she was standing on campus with her mom, who was visibly proud of her angel.

She said she was there in Grade One therefore, there is no reason why she shouldn't be here when her daughter starts her classes at uni. The proud mom gave her baby girl a kiss before she left. According to the caption, the mother even gave her lunch money.

"Yah neh she gave lunch money too."

Mom drops off daughter on first day of uni

Watch the adorable clip below:

TikTokkers reacted with love to the video

The clip got over 80k likes, with many online users feeling envious and loving the mom-daughter bond.

Lerizzy observed:

"She looks at you with so much adoration ❤️"

@... shared:

"I had to travel 2 whole provinces alone , my mom wanted to come, but there was no money but she called like 15 times until I arrived and was safe."

@Zandi said:

"✨ Cries in mommy issues ✨"

@K spoke about their parents:

"My mom and dad dressed up and walked me to my lecture "

@Nosi <3 shared her sadness:

"Crying because I lost my mom this year, and it's my final year she's missing my graduation "

@yolanda felt envious:

"You're so blessed"

