Proud Mom & Daughter Duo Graduate on the Same Day: “Dr Mommy”

A beautiful mom and daughter have bagged their respective law degrees in the same year

The mom, whose officially a doctrate holder, shared the inpriring story on social media

Naturally, Mzansi took to wishing the power duo well in the comments section and some couldn't help flirting with the pretty daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A stunning mom and daughter have bagged their degrees in the same year. The two law students just secured their doctrates and bachelors degrees respectively.

This stunning mom and daughter duo have graduated together. Images: Varsity World/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Heading online, popular student forum Varsity World shared their touching story.

Dr. Vhonani Sarah-Jane Neluvhalani had made many sacrifices for the sake of her studies, including time with the children.

However, the mom of 5 stayed motivated even more so knowing she had a young daughter following in her footsteps.

" My LLD was conferred yesterday NWUPukke. My eldest daughter's LLB was conferred earlier this year. I am truly humbled and greatful! Being a mom to a blended family of 5 girls they ended calling me Dr.Mommy," she writes in part.

Natuarlly, social media users took to prasing the incredible women for their achievements. Some even shot their shot with the doctors very beautiful daughter.

Check out some of the comments below:

Johan Bosman said:

"Not only brainy, but beautiful also. Congratulations girls, the sky is the limit . Go for it."

Philma Boonzaaier said:

"Congratulations well done ladies.keep reaching for the stars"

Le Monky said:

"Wow congratulations ladies... Reading makes a mam."

MameTrio MamXesibe Makwabe-Mtyhobile said:

"Ncoooh anisebahle and congrats to u both ladies"

Kwit Crystal said:

"I'd be the happiest if i could get the contacts of the youngest one...Thank you Mom in-law."

Irene Mmetja Molokomme said:

"My former Business Entities lecturer, im proud."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Kids host sweet graduation ceremony for their older relative in lockdown

In similar graduation news, Briefly News previously reported that a group of children are honouring a new graduate in the family with the most distinguished praise, giving him the graduation ceremony he never had right there in the family yard. The sweet moment was captured on video and has since gone viral.

@Master_vRama first shared the touching video:

"UNIVERSITY OF VENDA STUDENT. THIS ONE TAKES THE AWARD," he captioned the post along with a few boom emojis.

In the video, the little munchkins gather around in praise as the young man arrives fully decked out in his graduation cap and gown. The cuties stand on podiums made of empty cartons, awarding their role model with his certificate and graduation sash.

Social media users were impressed by the young man and acknowledged his ability to inspire all the children gathered in his honour. Many remarked that he was encouraging them to attain their own similar achievements one day.

Check out some of the comments below:

@DrSebake said:

"I wish all graduations can be done in the community so that they serve as encouragement for the generation to come. It will also restore community pride for the success of sons and daughters of the soil."

@jaymarij said:

"Brilliant - they will all want to graduate too."

@PorcupineCoatsa said:

"My Brother shaya la! What you just did to those young ones is magic."

@juniville said:

"In life your're responsible for your happiness... congratulations, I also see you had fun while receiving the accolade."

@Nelizinhle1 said:

"You have made my week. Well done."

@Ms_Everythin said:

"This is very encouraging."

@NotYetUhuru1 said:

"The inspiration that this will have on those kids will be unmatched."

@BethNtjie said:

"Joy comes with kids' excitement. Well done on your achievement and on thinking out of the box."

@Rotshidzwa26 said:

"That's my brother, I'm very proud of him."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za