A group of children have social media abuzz after honouring their relative with the most beautiful graduation ceremony

The young man was probably unable to attend his own graduation due to social gathering restrictions but that did not stop his family from honouring him

Many social media users celebrated the young man for inspiring the impressionable children and being a good role model

A group of children are honouring a new graduate in the family with the most distinguished praise, giving him the graduation ceremony he never had right there in the family yard. The sweet moment was captured on video and has since gone viral.

This incredible young man has inspired the children of his neighbourhood. Images: @Master_vRama/Twitter

@Master_vRama first shared the touching video:

"UNIVERSITY OF VENDA STUDENT. THIS ONE TAKES THE AWARD," he captioned the post along with a few boom emojis.

In the video, the little munchkins gather around in praise as the young man arrives fully decked out in his graduation cap and gown. The cuties stand on podiums made of empty cartons, awarding their role model with his certificate and graduation sash.

Social media users were impressed by the young man and acknowledged his ability to inspire all the children gathered in his honour. Many remarked that he was encouraging them to attain their own similar achievements one day.

Check out some of the comments below:

@DrSebake said:

"I wish all graduations can be done in the community so that they serve as encouragement for the generation to come. It will also restore community pride for the success of sons and daughters of the soil."

@jaymarij said:

"Brilliant - they will all want to graduate too."

@PorcupineCoatsa said:

"My Brother shaya la! What you just did to those young ones is magic."

@juniville said:

"In life your're responsible for your happiness... congratulations, I also see you had fun while receiving the accolade."

@Nelizinhle1 said:

"You have made my week. Well done."

@Ms_Everythin said:

"This is very encouraging."

@NotYetUhuru1 said:

"The inspiration that this will have on those kids will be unmatched."

@BethNtjie said:

"Joy comes with kids' excitement. Well done on your achievement and on thinking out of the box."

@Rotshidzwa26 said:

"That's my brother, I'm very proud of him."

Man graduates after 8 years at university, encourages others to never give up

In more graduation news, Briefly News previously reported that a local graduate is certainly proving it's never too late to turn things around after finally completing his BSc degree in Food Science and Technology. Dakalo Muluvhu's inspirational story was shared by popular student forum, Varsity World.

Heading to Facebook, the determined young man detailed his continued struggles with academic disappointment and his financial struggles. It took him eight long years but Muluvhu got through it.

"Matriculated in 2011 with a diploma. Decided to repeat Grade 12 in 2012 because I got rejected by all varsities that I applied to. 2013 I enrolled at the University of Venda in Food Science and Technology. It took me 8 years to finish it because I repeated some of my modules 3 to 4 times," he added.

The young man went on to get a little personal, hoping others would find encouragement in knowing that if he got through the dark times then so could they.

"The was a time I was depressed and wanting to quit but told myself to soldier on, that time I had no sponsor, my parents were paying for the fees. 2021 here I am, completed my BSc in Food Science and Technology with a distinction on my research. Moral of the story... Never give up on dreams and goals,'' he ended the lovely post.

Dakalo Muluvhu has definitely inspired the youth of Mzansi with his story. Check out some of their sweet comments below:

MameTrio MamXesibe Makwabe-Mtyhobile said:

"Congratulations bro, you have motivated others to hold on irrespective of how long it takes."

Mpho Daniel Shai said:

"Congratulations Champ, it doesn't matter the journey, we thank God for your parents and the wisdom given to them... Please enjoy your success Champ."

Kea Betswe said:

"Congratulations, you make us proud."

