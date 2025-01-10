“Yoh He Took Your Breath Away”: Woman Lands in Hospital After Giving Dating a Chance
- A social media user shared her dating misfortune through a dramatic before-and-after transformation, going from glamorous to wearing an oxygen mask in a hospital
- As dating stories continue to trend online, Stats SA reports that South African men typically marry at 37, while women tie the knot around 33
- The TikTok video resonated with many South Africans who shared their own dating horror stories and offered sympathy to the creator
TikTok content creator @that_amy_13, known for her lifestyle and food content, shared a startling transformation video about her dating experience.
The clip begins with her looking stunning and made up, before dramatically shifting to her in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask after experiencing severe chest pains.
The video was captioned:
"POV: You give mjolo a chance."
Watch the video below.
Modern dating challenges
Recent Stats SA data revealed interesting patterns in South African relationships, with men typically marrying younger women in 76.2% of cases. The statistics show that by 2019, the median age for men to marry was 37, while women typically tied the knot at 33.
However, some people remain hesitant to date due to the increasing number of dating horror stories circulating online - just like this creator's unexpected hospital visit.
Social media reacts with humour
@charitychaz advised:
"You cannot love someone to that extent, haibo!"
@Sowetoboy encouraged:
"You are stronger now. Give him one last chance that man loves you 😌😌"
@nonchalant🎀 quipped:
"He took your breath away neh😭🥺"
@Blaqá_EC commented on what they saw:
"O tla lla jwalo ka katse😂😂"
@Rosey questioned:
"Girl, what did that man do to you, hah?"
@BMo sympathized:
"Kante lona le rata batho jwang hle😭😭😭 Sorry my love."
@INDLUNKULU shared:
"That was me in 2024, but now... O apara size 22 - ke mofa mmae."
@bongiwemodau related:
"Me right now and I'm scared to show my pain. I'm just pretending😕"
