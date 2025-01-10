A groom ditched tradition by wearing a luxury clothing brand shorts set and sandals at his beach wedding

The bride stunned in a classic white wedding dress, contrasting her husband's laid-back style in a video shared on TikTok

Social media users were in stitches after seeing the clip, with many questioning if the groom knew he was attending his wedding

A man exchanged vows infront of a marriage officiant wearing shorts. Image: @vuyimabindisa

While weddings are often represented by formal attire and heartfelt focus, one groom flipped the script with a casual yet designer-inspired look at his beach wedding that had social media users buzzing.

The video showing the groom's casual high-end look was shared on the video streaming platform by the happy man under his handle @vuyimabindisa, drawing many giggles online.

Rocking Gucci from top-to-bottom

TikTok user @vuyimabindisa shared the clip, which begins with the couple standing on the scenic beach. The bride looks radiant in her flowing white wedding gown with a lace top and a leg opening, exuding elegance and grace. In contrast, the groom wears a Gucci short set and matching sandals, giving a distinctly relaxed vibe.

The video also shows the groom repeatedly glancing at the photographers and onlookers while the marriage officiant reads the vows.

Watch the video below:

The groom gets Mzansi talking

Social media users flooded the comment section with humorous comments in awe of his nonchalant demeanour. Many joked, saying he probably forgot he was getting married. Others applauded him for staying true to his style.

User @Jomo Tsotetsi said:

"I wanna be like you my, king. You always merry these beautiful women. I think it's a 3rd time I witness the beautiful moments ❤."

User @Noluthando_Baby commented:

"Groom is just here for vibes 😭."

User @msfoke asked:

"Does he know what’s happening 🤣🤣?"

User @user7925812359588 said:

"Total disrespect nje ayikho nje le."

User @Sanzarino commented:

"Was it a surprise wedding for umzala?."

User @It'szamo shared:

"Just a chilled guy 😔."

