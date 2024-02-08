Naledi Aphiwe showed love to her supporters after receiving her Briefly News award

The singer posted a thank you message to her fans, saying they helped build her confidence

Mzansi congratulated Naledi on her award and assured her of their unwavering support

Naledi Aphiwe gushed over her supporters for holding her down and helping her win a Briefly News Entertainment Award. Images: naledi_aphiwe_.

Naledi Aphiwe thanked her loyal supporter for holding her down. The singer recently bagged an award at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards and expressed her appreciation to her fans for the votes and undying support.

Naledi Aphiwe shows love to her supporters

Our girl Naledi Aphiwe is beaming with pride at her Briefly News Entertainment award. The singer was nominated in the Influencer of the Year category in a tight competition and came out on top.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Ngiyabonga singer posted a video singing her song with a caption expressing her appreciation to her fans:

"I’d like to say to all my supporters out there, thanks for the support. And to all my doubters, thank you very much because you guys have also pushed me.

"I think the confidence that I have right now is something that was created by the supporters who love me."

Mzansi shows love to Naledi Aphiwe

Fans gathered to congratulate Naledi on her growing success:

nontozinhlemgoqi said:

"Congratulations, baby girl!"

therealnombulelomhlongo showed love to Naledi:

"We love you! Keep shining and stay humble."

rosie_01october gushed over Naledi:

"Oh man, I love your voice. I love you so much!"

vusiduks encouraged Naledi:

"Keep on pushing, baby girl, you are so talented!"

pepe_moriba wrote:

"We see you becoming one of the biggest singers of our continent, no doubt!"

mamphomalevu hyped Naledi up:

"You are a born star, baby girl!"

