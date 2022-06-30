Moshe Ndiki topped social media trends after he shared videos and pictures from his dog Sugar's lavish funeral service

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the Gomora star's dog funeral saying he was supposed to give the money to those in need

Reacting to the backlash, the TV presenter said he did what he felt was necessary to give his beloved pet a dignified send-off

Moshe Ndiki left social media users divided when he shared videos and pictures of his late dog Sugar's lush funeral. The Gomora star revealed that he hired famous celebrity events planned Nono Events to organize his baby's dignified send-off.

The event left peeps divided as many shared different views. Some said the star went overboard with the funeral while pet lovers understood Moshe's need to say goodbye to Sugar in style.

Reacting to the backlash the media personality said he wanted to give Sugar a decent funeral just like people giving their family members and children beautiful funerals. ZAlebs reports that the star said he organised the event because he didn't see anything wrong with that.

"I decided to have a lavish funeral, why not? People do it for their loved ones, their kids, and their parents and why can't I do it for my pet? He was a constant in my life. I loved him. I don't see a reason why not and I don't see anything wrong."

According to Drum, Moshe had a message for those saying he wasted his money by inviting some friends over for Sugar's funeral. He added:

"People are people and it's in their nature to talk and to react to things they are not familiar with. I have never been to a dog funeral, it was my first time attending and organising one. But it is not about critics. People like to set a certain standard for using their own standards."

