Mzansi rappers have become responsible family men after welcoming their bundles of joy to the world in the past couple of years

Even thought they all have hectic schedules, they make sure that they find time so that they can have a quality time with their kids

Briefly News takes a look at rappers such as AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Emtee, among others, who set aside time to make beautiful memories with their little ones

South African rappers are taking fatherhood seriously. The hip-hop artists have found a way of balancing parenting with their busy lifestyles.

Emtee, AKA and Cassper Nyovest are some of the South Africans rappers who have taken fatherhood to the next level. Image: @emteerecords, @akaworldwide, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

In between studio sessions and gigs, they make sure that they find time to spend with their cute little bundles of joy and post it on the timeline to inspire their fans to follow in their footsteps.

Briefly News takes a look at five stars who constantly serve Mzansi father goals on the timeline.

The Fela In Versace has a cute daughter with his ex-bae, DJ Zinhle. He makes sure that he captures the priceless moments with his little girl on camera. Just recently, Supa Mega shared a snap of Kairo's ballet rehearsal. He captioned the post:

"GOOD MORNING!!! Jungle Book rehearsals this morning."

The rapper-turned-businessman loves spending time with his little boy, Khotso. He shares his son with his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi. The Amademoni hitmaker posts adorable snaps of himself with his bundle of joy on the timeline every chance he gets. From doing gigs across Mzansi and the world, the star makes sure that he's always there for Khotso. He even has a tattoo of his son on his leg.

The Roll Up hitmaker has even named two of his albums after his sons, Logan and Avery. The rapper and Nicole Chinsamy welcomed their second bundle of joy in 2018. From time to time, the star reminds his sons about how much he loves them. He also enjoys taking them to studio for inspiration whenever he's recording new songs.

The rapper and his stunning boo Tshepi Vundla welcomed their son in 2017. Prior to their boy's arrival, the loving father threw the stunner an epic baby shower. JR is still the loving father he was when they welcomed their baby boy a few years back. He constantly shares adorable pics of his little man.

The rapper and Aurea Alexander had a daughter in 2013 named Madison. In 2021, Briefly News reported that the star and his baby mama were expecting their second bundle of joy. He took to social media to share the exciting news. He also posted snaps of Aurea's maternity photo shoot.

