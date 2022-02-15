Carl Niehaus has come out to criticise President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress National Executive Committee

Niehaus is of the belief that his arrest on live television outside the Estcourt Correctional Facility was somehow politically charged

Niehaus says the NEC has a hand in manipulating South African courts and should be removed from power

ESTCOURT - Carl Niehaus, the former spokesperson of the disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe, says President Cyril Ramphosa be should be removed from power. Niehaus also called for the entire African National Congress National Executive Committee to be sacked.

Niehaus made these utterances outside the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Monday, 14 February where he made an appearance in relation to the charges he faces for breaking Covid19 regulations last year.

Carl Niehaus says his arrest in 2021 has undertones of a politically motivated arrest. Images: Fani Mahuntsi & Thierry Monasse

Niehaus was apprehended on live television outside the Estcourt Correctional Facility where former President Jacob Zuma was held. He had planned to hold a pro-Zuma rally in support of Msholozi who was sentenced to 15-months imprisonment for being in contempt of court, according to EWN.

Niehaus believes that his arrest was politically motivated and stated that the only way to put an end to such arrests is if the entire ANC NEC and Ramaphosa are hauled out of power. He says they are abusing the courts.

"They are destroying the African National Congress. The time is for them to go, and they must go now,” says Niehaus.

According to TimesLIVE, Niehaus' trial did not commence as scheduled on Monday at the request of his legal team who stated that they need more time to obtain more video footage. The trial has now been set for Thursday, 17 February over two days.

Carl Niehaus calls out President Cyril Ramaphosa for backtracking on mandatory vaccination policy

Briefly News previously reported that Carl Niehaus, the former employee of the African National Congress employee posted a YouTube video on Monday to let his stance on compulsory vaccinations known.

Niehaus has accused the South African government of coercing citizens to get vaccinated so they can access public spaces and has likened vaccines passports to apartheid-era 'dompases'. The dompas was a document used to restrict the movement of black South Africans.

Over the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced to the nation that the government was exploring ways to implement mandatory vaccines. He added that a task team was already working on the policy, according to TimesLIVE.

Like many South Africans, Niehaus has highlighted that implementing a compulsory vaccine mandate is a violation of constitutional rights.

