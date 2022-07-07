The United Kingdom Prime Minister's resignation has many South Africans talking about the current political climate

Politicians such as Mmusi Maimane and Floyd Shivambu believe President Cyril Ramaphosa should be next to resign

Some South Africans are in agreement with opposition political leaders and even admire Johnson for stepping down

JOHANNESBURG - The news that Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson was forced to step down as the Conservative Party leader after mass resignations from cabinet ministers quickly made the rounds on social media.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to resign has many tongues wagging in South Africa. Images: Sarah Pabst, Jaco Marais, Phill Magakoe & Jack Taylor

South African politicians such as Tito Mboweni and citizens had a few words to say about the situation while reflecting on the political climate in Mzansi. The former Finance Minister seemed perturbed by Johnson's resignation and noted that politics can be unforgivable.

Mboweni wrote:

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns. A “very British coup”. Politics is unforgiving!!"

Other politicians such as One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and Economic Freedom Fighters Deputy President Floyd Shivambu weighed in on Johnson's resignation and believed President Cyril Ramaphosa should follow suit.

Maimane asked the president why he does not step aside seeing that he is faced with serious allegations in relation to the theft that took place at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020. The former Democratic Alliance leader added that South Africans also deserve a scandal-free government.

Maimane wrote:

"Boris Johnson was stubborn but ultimately stepped aside. Mr @CyrilRamaphosa considering the extent of the allegations against you in relation to your farm mattress bank, why not step aside and set an example for this country? We too need a scandal-free government."

Shivambu simply wrote that one imperialist was down and added that the puppet, referring to Ramaphosa must follow.

Johnson official resigned on Thursday, 7 July while addressing the British people and the world on live television. In his final speech, he highlighted that no one is indispensable in politics and added that he was sad to leave the best job in the world, reports News24.

South African citizens weigh in on Boris Johnson's resignation

Many South Africans have found Johnson's decision to resign, admirable and started to wonder when South Africa's president Cyril Ramphosa will resign.

@NtombiyaMagume said:

"Can our president do the same, he can take his non-performing ministers along."

@nolengae said:

"Yoh, imagine this happening in South Africa."

@mahumane1 said:

"He must advise Ramaphosa to do the same thing."

@itypeaudio said:

"I totally respect the UK govt. Especially the PM. I wish our govt could behave in such a democratic and civil manner."

@mbuso_siera said:

"Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, ending the political crisis over his future that has paralysed Britain’s government, in South Africa, abo ANC Zuma and Cyril cling to power with all the scandals they have."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson probed over R300k holiday

Briefly News previously reported that when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, went for their end-of-year Christmas holiday, little did they know that this would generate controversy in months to come.

Following the holiday, the parliamentary standards commission says it is investigating the PM. This comes amid claims he may have broken the rules on declaring a luxury holiday to the Caribbean, The Guardian reports.

In layman's terms, the prime minister is under investigation over who paid for his Caribbean holiday. This was disclosed by the parliamentary standards commissioner Kathryn Stone, Bloomberg added.

