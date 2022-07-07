British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thrown in the towel and has finally resigned after being backed into a corner

The now-former United Kingdom leader found himself in a predicament after cabinet ministers resigned in masses following their dissatisfaction with him

Social media users are happy that Johnson has resigned while others have noted that the former PM has not taken any accountability for wrongdoing

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

LONDON - Boris Johnson tendered his resignation as the United Kingdom Prime Minister on Thursday, 7 July after much speculation that he was trying, by all means, to cling to power.

Boris Johnson has officially stepped down as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Image: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Johnson's registration comes in the wake of mass resignations from cabinet ministers of his political organisation who did not want to be led by Johnson anymore.

According to Reuters, several ministers including two secretaries of state mass resigned in an effort to force Johnson to step down as the leader of the country. Johnson's allies turned against him after he was embattled in a series of scandals that he could not shake off.

The Conservative Party is expected to elect a new leader in the next coming months. In his exit speech, Johnson stated that no leader is indispensable and is willing to offer the incoming leader of the party his support, according to News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Johnson will work as the caretaker Prime Minister until a new leader is appointed in August. Speaking during his address, Johnson stated that he was sad about leaving one of the best jobs in the world.

Netizens weigh in on Boris Johnson's resignation

@MeidasTouch said:

"Boris Johnson is resigning because members of his own party didn’t hide out for future book deals or leak their discontent to the press as anonymous sources. They spoke out loudly, resigned en masse, and demanded his resignation. That’s the political courage we are missing here."

@Number10cat said:

"At least at the end Boris Johnson finally delivered a humble, coherent speech reflecting on his failure... Nah, course not. Absolutely deluded drivel. He thinks he’s the victim. If the Tories don’t get him out tonight they’re finished."

@AdamBienkov said:

"Not a single admission of having done anything wrong, or of having any regrets, in Boris Johnson's resignation statement, but he does take the time to blame Conservative MPs for their "eccentric" decision to remove him. Incredibly graceless statement."

Breaking: UK prime minister Boris Johnson probed over R300k holiday

Briefly News previously reported that when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, went for their end-of-year Christmas holiday, little did they know that this would generate controversy in months to come.

Following the holiday, the parliamentary standards commission says it is investigating the PM. This comes amid claims he may have broken the rules on declaring a luxury holiday to the Caribbean, The Guardian reports.

In layman's terms, the prime minister is under investigation over who paid for his Caribbean holiday. This was disclosed by the parliamentary standards commissioner Kathryn Stone, Bloomberg added.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News