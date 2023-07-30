Musa Khawula faces backlash for mocking the way Lira speaks in the aftermath of her devastating stroke

The YouTuber also dragged the legendary singer on his channel for allegedly bleaching her skin

Lira's supporters urged Musa to stop attacking her, especially during her ongoing recovery from the life-altering health condition

Musa Khawula said Lira is bleaching her skin. Image: @musathepope and @miss_lira

Source: Instagram

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has once again stirred up drama by targeting renowned singer Lira.

Musa Khawula mocks Lira's speech impediment

Musa accused the singer of skin bleaching and mocked her slurred speech following her stroke in an episode on his YouTube channel that was dropped on July 29.

Musa supported his claims by saying the Feel Good hitmaker's knuckles looked darker than the rest of her body which is generally a tell-tale in people using skin-lightening creams.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi shakes their heads at Musa Khawula

Some viewers expressed disappointment in Musa's choice to target someone already dealing with health challenges. They noted his lack of empathy and compassion in how he mimicked and laughed about her speech impediment.

Even though a lot of people love Musa's uncensored delivery on entertainment topics, some begged him to leave Lira alone.

See the video below:

YouTube viewers urge Musa Khawula to ease up on Lira

@menniekumalo3276 said:

"Oh Lord please forgive me for laughing when Musa was impersonating Lira."

@mandysamthethwa8953 posted:

"Mara Musa that Lira part I'm dead."

@kelebogilemotlogelwa1582 commented:

"Oh! Nkosi yami Lira wa bathong, heyi I nearly died. "

@siyanda.T said:

"Not Musa laughing at LIRA."

@pamellayantolo3797 commented:

"No leave Lira alone. "

@mygirlngema3107 added:

"Musa awukho right ,Lira part."

@Tiary_Tisha wrote:

"Lira wa batho. "

@aziii8755 said:

"uLira wabantu mara."

Lira gives MTN inspirational talk and celebrates progress since learning to speak again 1 year since stroke

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lira is one of South Africa's most loved vocalists. The musician recently worked with MTN, who wanted to share her story with their employees.

Lira told fans she is doing well ever since she got a stroke. Now the Feel Good hitmaker told people that she gave a whole speech after learning how to speak.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News