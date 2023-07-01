Khosi Twala has been a South African fave since winning Big Brother Titan, and now people are clamouring for her to be at the Durban July

The reality TV star has left fans guessing whether she will attend the star-studded event in Durban

Twitter users who are Khosi Twala supporters were not shy to let people know they want their fave in attendance

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of Khosi Twala at a club gave fans hope that she would attend the Durban July. This prestigious event is attended by the who's who is South Africa.

'Big Brother Titan' winner Khosi Twala's possible presence at the Durban July has fans in a frenzy. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala did not confirm whether she would be a thet Durban July, and tweeps are clamouring for it to happen. Many reacted to the video and pictures of Khosi Twala after being spotted dancing on a night out.

Khosi Twala has fans thinking she will be a Durban July after night out

The Durban July hashtag on Twitter is awash with tweets about Khosi Twala. Many fans are confident their fave will be at the Durban July after seeing a video of her partying. In the video, she wore a mining black dress and black gloves while dancing at a club:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Big Brother Titan viewers desperately want Khosi Twala at Durban July

Mzansi peeps on Twitter made it clear Khosi Twala at Durban July would make their day. People love seeing their faves, and fans are convinced she would slay at Durban July.

@onlyKhosi was excited:

"So vele mo'girl is going."

@SuzanSithole2 wrote:

"You already know we gon’ be seeing all kinds of fashion, but I’m only interested in seeing Khosi look &andhopefully her winning best dressed."

@AbsolutelyModee added:

"Let's hope so coz I would hate for us to put so much energy in this tag only for her to not attend."

@SoberPanAfrika joked:

"Khosi Reigns are mad. Durban July is trending. So I click on the trend to peep the fashion and guess who's all over the trend?"

"Beautiful": Khosi's fans show love to Zandie after touching backstage visit

Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala met singer and Kelly Khumalo's sister, Zandie Khumalo.

According to TimesLIVE, Zandie was among the few celebs who believed Twala would win when she was still in Biggie's house competing for the R1.7 million grand prize. Khumalo supported Khosi and even encouraged Mzansi to vote for her.

Khosi has been out of the isolated BBTitans house for a few weeks since being crowned, making her the first winner of the joint South African and Nigerian reality TV show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News