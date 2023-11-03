A young woman's plan to get life cover for her biological dad backfires when her mother laughs hysterically

TikTok user @mbali_slays reveals that her dad, who has not been financially supporting her, refused to get life cover, leaving her empty-handed

Netizens react with laughter to the odd family situation, with many commenting on how the mother's reaction was priceless

A mother cracked up in laughter after her daughter shared plans to get her dad to get life cover.

A young lady's plans to get life cover for her biological dad had her mother and Mzansi netizens busting.

Daughter shares why she wanted dad to get life cover

A video posted on TikTok by @mbali_slays shows her mother laughing hysterically after she told her that she wanted to get life cover for her biological dad.

Life cover ensures that your financial responsibilities are taken care of in the event of your death, Momentum Health explains. It replaces the income you would have earned during your working life, ensuring that your family is financially secure.

In the clip, @mbali_slays explains to her mom that she had hoped to get her dad to agree so that she could hopefully get a portion of the policy payout when the time came.

However, her dad, who hasn't been financially supporting her, did not want to hear anything about it as they were not on speaking terms.

Watch the funny video below:

Netizens react with laughter

Mzansi netizens couldn't help but laugh at the odd family situation and the mother's amusement.

Nonkululekontombizodwa commented:

" Waphela umama yezwa."

NHLANHLA'S EXPLORING ERA commented:

"Also akasehleki kamnandi unkosikazi."

SiphosenkosiMamakhe wrote:

"'iFamily etheni lena'."

Andile Slindile Thwala said:

"Ngaze ngayihleka iyindaba zabantu ."

MaMtshali responded:

“That why engakondli ingoba akakwazi."

