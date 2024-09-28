Eben Etzebeth and the Springboks will play against Argentina on 28 September 2024, and the whole team was together

The number four flank's baby daughter made an unexpected appearance for his team photo to mark his record number of games as a Springbok

Many South Africans were touched seeing Eben Etzebeth's adorable daughter, born on 16 January 2024 and the Springboks team in a clip

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Eben Etzebeth gave people an adorable moment ahead of his 128th appearance as part of the Boks. The Springboks linked up for a photo shoot before facing Argentina for The Rugby Championship (TRC) title.

Eben Etzebeth shared a photo of his baby in the team photo with the Springboks. Image: @ebenetzebth4

Source: Instagram

Online users were gushing after they spotted Eben Etzebeth's baby. The rugby player's daughter made an angelic addition to the Springboks photo.

Eben Etzebeth's baby joins Springboks

In a video shared by @SSRugby, Eben Etzebeth had his baby in hand while taking photos with the Boks. Watch the clip below and see the final photo:

SA gushed over Eben Etzbeth andteam

Many people could not stop raving about the Boks. Online users showered the team with compliments, confident they'd beat Argentina for the 2024 RC title.

@girlfrommarsza said:

"This team is so special."

@ssaxim commented:

"They are hands down the best team in the rugby union world right now, and this short video reveals many reasons why. Incredible vibes."

@MelBala wrote:

"We all know these guys could tackle you next Wednesday, but it’s the gentle affection between them for me."

EsinSZ 🇿🇦 🇨🇳 ♊️

@SzWiese gushed:

"It was such a special time for Eben."

Wotshela

@Wotshela1 was moved:

"These simple acts might go a long way to breaking barriers. Maybe there is hope for our country after all. Who knows."

@SupSano cheered:

"Boys look ready."

WebbSixty6 🇿🇦

@webb6610 was impressed:

"Oh my god, I love this team!!BOKKKE!!"

Fans praise record-breaker Bok star Etzebeth

Briefly News previously reported that lock Eben Etzebeth will surpass Victor Matfield as the most-capped Bok of all time when he makes his 128th appearance against Argentina on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

The 32-year-old could mark the occasion by helping the Boks win the 2024 Rugby Championship title with a victory at the Mbombela Stadium.

Since his Bok debut in 2012, the lock has been a star for the side that won two Rugby World Cups while also winning consecutive SA Rugby Player of the Year Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News