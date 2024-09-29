10-Year-Old Cancer Patient Ushers Springsboks to Rugby Championship Title Victory With Siya Kolisi
- One cancer patient, Isabella, got to live out her fantasy thanks to the Springboks, who went the extra mile for her sake
- The South African rugby team played against Argentina for the Rugby Championship title and made a special entrance with Isabella
- The ten-year-old from East London met someone the Springboks players, and she was a part of their grand entrance at the game
A child from East London who was diagnosed with cancer got her wish. Isabella met with rugby heroes Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and more for their TRC final game.
Isabella got a special treat from the Springboks players. The rugby team started off the game against Argentina on a high note, with Isabella in attendance.
Kid with cancer walks the Springboks
Isabella had a special day when the Springboks defeated Argentina for the Rugby Championship title. She got to hold Siya Kolisi's hand when they sang the national anthem in the final game. See her reaction when she found out below:
SA touched by Springboks' gesture
portiamah commented:
"Who’s chopping onions 😢❤️ too special."
lesedi_moagi wrote:
"We're all crying, right?"
danni_cerf applauded:
"Have the BEST day ever Isabella! You’ve got all the South Africans sobbing! We can’t wait to see you run out onto the field the the Bokke."
travesty_kruger remarked:
"So we’re all crying and it’s not just me, cool cool cool."
gabsta_v_w added:
"This made me cry, wow this is South Africa❤️!!!! Sports brings us together, gives us opportunities."
han_gravett28 gushed:
"That’s my beautiful cousin! You’ve got this girl, have fun…can’t wait to see you when you get home."
