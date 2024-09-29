One cancer patient, Isabella, got to live out her fantasy thanks to the Springboks, who went the extra mile for her sake

The South African rugby team played against Argentina for the Rugby Championship title and made a special entrance with Isabella

The ten-year-old from East London met someone the Springboks players, and she was a part of their grand entrance at the game

A child from East London who was diagnosed with cancer got her wish. Isabella met with rugby heroes Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and more for their TRC final game.

A 10-year-old cancer patient walked with Siya Kolisi and the Springsboks ahead of their win for the Rugby Championship title. Image: @bokrugby

Source: Instagram

Isabella got a special treat from the Springboks players. The rugby team started off the game against Argentina on a high note, with Isabella in attendance.

Kid with cancer walks the Springboks

Isabella had a special day when the Springboks defeated Argentina for the Rugby Championship title. She got to hold Siya Kolisi's hand when they sang the national anthem in the final game. See her reaction when she found out below:

SA touched by Springboks' gesture

Many people commented Springboks were very heartwarming. How many people admitted that the kind actor FOR the childbirth them emotional

portiamah commented:

"Who’s chopping onions 😢❤️ too special."

lesedi_moagi wrote:

"We're all crying, right?"

danni_cerf applauded:

"Have the BEST day ever Isabella! You’ve got all the South Africans sobbing! We can’t wait to see you run out onto the field the the Bokke."

travesty_kruger remarked:

"So we’re all crying and it’s not just me, cool cool cool."

gabsta_v_w added:

"This made me cry, wow this is South Africa❤️!!!! Sports brings us together, gives us opportunities."

han_gravett28 gushed:

"That’s my beautiful cousin! You’ve got this girl, have fun…can’t wait to see you when you get home."

Woman’s energetic reaction to Springbok victory wins hearts online

Briefly News previously reported that a passionate Springbok fan went viral after a spirited celebration of the Springboks' victory against the All Blacks.

In a video posted by @morningshowsa on social media, the woman is seen energetically cheering for the Boks, perfectly capturing the nation's joy over the win.

The post was captioned: "Cheering level: For the whole of South Africa 💚💛 she ate!"

Source: Briefly News