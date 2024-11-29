Who is Tessa Ortega? Top facts you should know about the TitTok star

With social media, a single viral moment can elevate one’s status from ordinary to celebrity. This is true for Tessa Ortega, who gained notoriety after being featured in her sister’s video. At 16, she commands a huge online following thanks to her unique personality and relatable content. But how much do you know about Tessa Ortega beyond the vlogs and posts?

Tessa Ortega is an American TikToker and internet sensation widely recognised for her lip-syncs, dance clips and fashion-centred content. Through her curated posts, she has built a community that values her style and daily life snippets. Did you know that Tessa’s digital presence was highly influenced by her family? Here is a deep dive into her personal and professional life.

Tessa Ortega’s profile summary

Who is Tessa Ortega?

The content creator gives good meaning to the famous phrase, “The apple does not fall far from the tree.” Like her mother, she has carved a niche in the competitive and ever-evolving internet space.

By balancing authenticity and aesthetics, Tessa is slowly working to the top. Below are some facts about her that even her loyal followers may be unaware of:

Tessa Ortega is a Cally girl

The social media personality (16 as of 2024) was born on 25 July 2008 in Riverside, California, USA.

A look at Tessa Ortega’s family

Tessa Ortega’s parents, Jose and Alesia Tess Ortega, raised her alongside her two older siblings, Nate and Josie. However, the couple reportedly divorced, infidelity being cited as the cause of separation.

Interestingly, Tess introduced all her kids to content creation, specifically on TikTok. As of 27 November 2024, Josie boasts 1.6 million followers on the platform. On the other hand, Nate has 445.1k TikTok followers.

Tessa Ortega and Alesia Tess Ortega’s close relationship

The mother and daughter share a strong bond. They often feature in each other’s videos. On 13 May 2024, Tessa penned a heartfelt message to her mom on TikTok to celebrate her big day.

Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, therapist, and best friend. You are the strongest woman I know. I am so proud of you for raising us all despite the hardships. You have helped me grow and become the person I am today. I love you, mom.

The beginning of Tessa’s social media career

Ortega made her online debut on Musical.ly, which later transitioned to TikTok. She began posting to her main account in July 2021. Her previous username was tessaboii. Tessa Ortega’s TikTok has 745k followers and 53.5 million likes at the time of writing. Her most viewed video (a lip sync alongside her friends) boasts 6.3 million views.

A curated glimpse into personal style

Ortega’s 263k Instagram followers enjoy her fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content. Her posts primarily focus on well-captured shots to showcase her personal style.

Unfortunately, Tessa is not as consistent with posting on the platform as TikTok. She has only posted 11 posts since she debuted on 17 August 2023.

An exploration of Tessa Ortega’s YouTube journey

Although Tessa has the smallest audience on YouTube, her 26.9k followers get a deeper look into her personal life.

She unravels who she is through longer-form content when the cameras are not rolling. Her debut video, My Side, has amassed 1.1 million views since it was posted on 14 August 2023.

Tessa’s beef with Meche

In 2023, Ortega made headlines after falling out with her close friend and fellow TikTok star Meche. Their beef began after Tessa exposed Marissa at the age of 16.

This came as a shock to the latter’s fans, who believed she was 18. However, on 23 August 2023, Meche narrated her side of the story via a YouTube video, saying:

Yes, I am 16. I graduated high school early because I took extra classes.

FAQs

While social media popularity has its pros, including monetary rewards, it also has some downsides, such as public scrutiny. Here are some frequently asked questions about Tessa Ortega:

When is Tessa Ortega’s birthday?

The internet sensation celebrates her birthday on the 25th of July every year. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Tessa Ortega’s height?

Tessa is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Her body measurements are 31-24-34 in (81-61-86 cm). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

How old is Tessa Ortega’s mom?

Alesia Tess Ortega (39 as of 2024) was born on 20 December 1984. The celebrity mom is best known for posting family and lifestyle content with her kids, such as mini vlogs, POV videos and lip sync performances.

Is Tessa Ortega related to Jenna Ortega?

Tessa is not biologically related to Hollywood star Jenna Ortega. The similarity in their names is purely coincidental.

Where does Tessa Ortega live?

The 16-year-old TikTok star resides with her family in San Bernardino, California, USA, and is still in school.

With a promising future in social media, Tessa Ortega continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Her infectious energy and versatility make her stand out among millions.

