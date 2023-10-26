Pat Lambie, a Springbok player who rose to fame after the 2019 World Cup, gave his Instagram followers a life update

The former rugby player had to quit after suffering from serious injuries, but now he is pursuing a new venture

Pat Lambie shared several pictures showing that he is heavily invested in property with a major building project

Pat Lambie was a standout star in the 2019 Rugby World Cup at 28 years old. He was unable to continue playing after getting wrecked from multiple head concussions.

Pat Lambie showed off the mansion he's building in KZN, and many were fascinated by his detailed update. Image: Instgram/ @patlambie_./ Getty Images/ NurPhoto

Online users were impressed after seeing what he has been up to in the north of KZN. Fans of Pat Lambie were raving about a massive building project he has been working on.

Pat Lambie builds massive home

An Instagram post by former Springboks player Pat Lambie shows the massive house he built in KZN North, Seaton. The rugby player wrote in a post that he is happy with what they have achieved in six months.

He detailed that the house should be complete by March 2023. See the post of the house below:

SA impressed by Pat Lambie mansion

Many online users commented on the former rugby player's post showing the unfinished house. One fan was blown away and dubbed the newly built home a palace.

Read what netizens said about Pat's home below:

seatonandzululamiprop said:

"Looking phenomenal, Pat. Well done to everyone involved!"

jo_han1895 wrote:

"It looks like a palace man."

werwellplusbeing added:

"Coming on nicely, Pat!"

louella_vorster commented:

"Looks like it's getting busy around your house!"

jjscakesenbakes exclaimed:

"Wow, it seems to be moving along quickly."

urzulalombard gushed:

"Looking great."

Mansions inspire aspiring homeowners

People love to see the details of how mansions are built. One man went viral after building a multi-million rand house in the rural areas of South Africa.

King Monada built mansion in home village

Briefly News previously reported that King Monada lives like a king. The Limpopo-born musician owns a beautiful mansion in his hometown in, Ga-Mokgoloboto Village, in Tzaneen.

Unlike most Mzansi entertainers who bought townhouses in big cities, King Monada decided to build his home from the underground up. He reportedly wanted his kids to grow up where he also grew up. He built the mansion a few houses away from his family home.

ZAlebs reports that it's estimated that King Monada spent about R1.5 million to R3 million on the posh mansion. He built his home during the hard lockdown when most celebs were complaining about going broke as gigs and shows were banned

