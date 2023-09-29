A woman from KwaZulu-Natal has left Mzansi amazed with her TikTok video showcasing a house she built entirely from scratch

The video reveals the remarkable exterior of the home, captivating viewers with its stunning design

Netizens are eager to learn more about her construction process and asked for advice for their own projects

A lady from KwaZulu-Natal shared a video of her house that she built from the ground up. Images: @userthempeli1

Source: TikTok

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal has shared a TikTok video of her incredible achievement of building her own home.

Woman flexes house

TikTok user @userthempeli1 shared a video on her page showcasing that the house she has been building has finally been completed. The video has left Mzansi in awe, particularly at the home's stunning exterior.

The video showcases the completed construction journey after months of hard work. Her dedication, hard work and skills as a builder have resulted in a remarkable home. However, the house's exterior has captured the most attention, with viewers praising its aesthetics and design.

Watch the video below:

House exterior impresses Mzansi

The woman's accomplishments have inspired people, and many are now expressing interest in learning more about her construction journey and seeking advice for their projects.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to ask her a list of questions:

@user9582741961148 said:

"Wow waze wamuhle umuzi."

@AfricanInChina said:

"Can you share the plan?"

@malibongwemzize praised:

"What a beautiful house."

@lusoh commented:

"God bless your mzala muhl umsebenz wenu."

@TheGreatZwide said:

"Beautiful house, builders did a great job."

@zamashezi357 commented:

"What a beautiful home, congratulations."

@SMT praised:

"Well done... I can't wait to finish my Parliament but am motivated."

@Mrs.Lindy_Khumalo said:

"Very beautiful and unique."

@Mpendulo dwienk Khumalo complimented:

"Beautiful home."

@user3040639663694 said:

"Wooow what a beautiful home, wishing you many happy memories."

Mpumalanga woman builds dream home

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on a young lady from the Victor Khanye Local Municipality who has built a place she can now call home.

TikTok user @LaidySmall shared her heartwarming story with online peeps about her struggles growing up as an orphan.

The lady promised herself that she would not let her kids grow up as she did and her perseverance inspired netizens.

