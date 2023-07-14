Mzansi clapped for this young woman as she shared the journey that led to university graduation

TikTok user @ntokozowami knows that every milestone was a big step, and so she honoured them all

Many people took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady on her inspiring achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

This proud young lady graduated from university and put together a cute journey video celebrating each milestone that led to this achievement.

This young woman knows that every milestone was a big step, and so she honoured them all. Image: TikTok / @ntokozowami

Source: TikTok

Getting a university degree is a big deal that should always be celebrated. Remembering your roots is important, and this babe did just that.

Mzansi university graduate celebrates her journey of achievements

TikTok user @ntokozowami shared a video in which she showed all her schools, from preschool right to university. She did this to show all the milestones that led to her big university graduation day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look at this inspiring video:

Insipred people took to the comments to clap for the young lady

This video left many with hearts bursting with pride. Many thanked the woman for sharing it as it inspired them to keep pushing.

Read some of the comments:

Lerato Madumo is out:

“I went to 8 schools in different provinces.”

Caroline Mokotedi loved it:

“ I swear I’m gonna comment on every post ❤️I’m so inspired.”

Nthabiseng Phelane shared:

“It's so inspiring to see people from my hood making it because ku rough ngapha congratulations ma'am ❤❤ nini enisivulela izindlela ezi positive ”

user6161827452362 clapped:

“So inspiring, started from Palm Springs to Orange farm then back to again Palm Springs wathi Vanderbijlpark ❤❤❤”

Graduate honours rural roots in heartwarming picture, Mzansi expresses their emotions in the comments

In related news, Briefly News reported that it is one thing to bag a degree but another to do so whilst facing many other struggles. Standing in front of a mud hut in graduation attire, a local lady left many with a case of the feels.

There are many children in Mzansi who walk KMs to get an education and many others who have to leave home to get a tertiary education.

Social media user @DlalaChampion shared the touching picture of the young lady proudly standing in front of a mud hut in graduation attire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News