A video of a stressed man looking at his child's school stationery list in disbelief had social media entertained.

TikTok video shows dad stressed by kid's stationery list

The footage posted on TikTok shows the list which shows the required stationery items for the child for 2024, and it is a long one.

The man is seen looking at the list and holding his head before laying down on the bed and closing his eyes. Without even having to say a single word, the father's stress speaks for itself.

Mzansi amused by the father's pain

Parenting is a challenging but rewarding experience. It is a privilege to be entrusted with the responsibility of raising another human being.

Many South Africans reacted with humour to the post. Other parents could relate to the struggle as they shared their pain in the post's comments.

Nokukhanya Ndebele commented:

"Kanti sibaningi ."

thenjiwenkala7 reacted:

"I have 3 kids ."

Snesh swati gal ❤ said:

"He looks stressed. Nakhuzwa kodwa."

user7965201264054 wrote:

"Skhathi leso uyi step father."

Lindi replied:

"Kwasuka lokho."

Asanda Mgwaba Masondo commented:

"Istress sakhe ngyasazi ilesi esikwenza unqene nokudla."

