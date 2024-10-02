A TikTok user shared a screenshot of a Facebook post where a woman tried to correct a man's spelling

Unfortunately for the woman, she made a big mistake while trying to provide corrections, which received laughs

Members of the online community could not help but poke fun at the woman and said she confused them

People laughed after a woman incorrectly corrected a man's spelling of the word 'lose.' Images: LumiNola / Getty Images, Prhof Dominic Selemela / Facebook

Source: UGC

Everyone makes mistakes in public, often when trying to be helpful or clever. A woman made a major grammatical blunder when she attempted to correct a man's spelling, only to be completely wrong.

A confident error

TikTok user Ahmad Abid, who uses the handle @ahmad.abid40 on TikTok, uploaded a screenshot of a Facebook post. In the photo, a man named Prhof Dominic Selemela (who obtained his law degree in April) shared the following:

"Once I scroll in your profile and don't see graduation pics, I lose interest."

In response to the post, a woman, Tee Melanin, tried to correct the man, saying:

"'Loose' not 'lose.' Don't hold that degree for nothing."

Unfortunately, her correction was incorrect, as Dominic had used the correct spelling in his post.

Take a look at the screenshot in the picture below:

A woman got confused when she tried to correct a man's spelling. Image: @ahmad.abid40

Source: TikTok

Mzansi cracks up for woman's spelling error

Thousands of social media users headed to the TikTok post's comment section, laughing at the woman's mistake. Others joked that the woman's error confused them.

@ahmad.abid40 wrote in the comment section:

"Girl had us all questioning if we have been using the wrong 'loose' all this time."

@natalie_0312_ laughed and said:

"For a moment, I questioned my understanding of 'loose' and 'lose.' She is out here confusing me."

@sagacious.vicky found the response comical, writing:

"Confuse with confidence."

Confused themselves, @andyblakk said:

"At this point, my head is aching."

@ronnie_k27 said to the online community:

"The corrector needs correction."

@ascoka shared with app users:

"I had to create two sentences with both 'loose' and 'lose' to see the difference."

Man misleads cops with incorrect directions

In another article, Briefly News reported about a TikTok video showing a man approaching a police van and giving the officers the wrong directions, allegedly because he was the person they were looking for.

Local internet users responded to the video with humour and banter, with many sharing stories of their uncles who were wanted by the police.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News