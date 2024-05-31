A man took to social media to ask an African National Congress comrade to define the term 'congress'

The TikTokker, a Democratic Alliance supporter, thought the answer was wrong and corrected the man

One person in the video's comment section felt that both answers each man gave were correct

An opposing party supporter asked an ANC comrade to define 'congress.' Images: @quintinmeintjes7

Trying to get more information about South Africa's ruling party, a man asked an ANC comrade for the definition of the word congress.

Quintin Meintjes took to his TikTok account (@quintinmeintjes7) to share a video of himself walking up to an African National Congress gazebo, possibly on election day. As he reaches the table where two ANC comrades are sitting, he asks for the name of the one man who introduces himself as Kenneth.

After asking Kenneth what ANC stands for, which Kenneth answers, Quinton asks him to define 'congress.' The man says:

"Congress is putting the people together. It's a movement."

Quintin corrects him, looks at the camera and says:

"It's a legislative body, my brother. Thank you for the video. Vote DA."

The man's last words received a collective "aah" from people off-camera.

Based on Kenneth's answer, Quintin wrote in his caption that it was one reason people should not have voted for the ANC.

Watch the video below:

South Africans respond after DA supporter schools ANC comrade

Many people in Quintin's comment section laughed at the interaction and shared their support for the Democratic Alliance. Others responded differently to the video.

@ajjaay2 laughed and said:

"That was a brave move."

@silva_sunflower said to the TikTokker:

"Shame, you did him dirty. He looks kind."

@jaidenrobert_ commented on people's choice of voting:

"The crazy thing is that people won't vote for certain parties strictly because of racism, even if it's for the betterment of South Africa."

@feereiralee said in the comment section:

"I love the people of our beautiful country despite our differences."

@rhashiedtoswald said:

"Both are correct answers."

The actual definition of 'congress'

According to the online dictionary Merriam-Webster, there are five definitions of the word, with the first being "the act or action of coming together and meeting." Third, on the list, congress is defined as "the supreme legislative body of a nation and especially of a republic," making both answers correct, as @rhashiedtoswald said in the comments.

