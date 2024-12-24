“Got My Money’s Worth”: Woman Shows Her ‘Reasonable’ R5k Christmas Grocery Haul

A young woman uploaded a TikTok video showing the list of groceries she bought for the festive period

The local shopper who bought the items at Makro felt the quantity reasonably matched the total cost

Some social media users took to the post's comment section to share their thoughts about the purchase

A woman spent over R5 000 on her grocery haul. Images: @thandomakhubu_.

Source: TikTok

To tackle Janu-worry, many are stocking up with big grocery hauls to stretch their budgets and keep the pantry full. One woman showed her impressive grocery haul online, which drew no complaints.

Festive grocery haul

TikTokker Thando Makhubu uploaded a video on the social media platform showing internet users what she bought at Makro for over R5 000.

The items included things suitable for the kitchen cupboards, drinks, bathroom items, detergents, and skincare products.

Thando, who said she was surprised to see the total cost was "reasonable," told app users:

"Granted, I never bought meat yet but think of all the things I'm not going to buy in January. I'll probably do weekly restocks. I feel like I got my money's worth."

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to R5k grocery haul

A few local members of the online community headed to the woman's comment section to express their thoughts about the groceries the woman bought for her family of two.

@foodlover11_ was honest in the comments, writing:

"I would finish those snacks in one day."

A curious @youredhun asked Thando:

"How long does such a haul last you? I should try this."

Thando responded to the app user:

"We’re two, so it lasts for months. Let’s just say three months."

A surprised @lisakha.nya_ commented on one of the items in the video:

"One Dove? Yoh."

Thando replied to the person:

"There’s four inside, and I got four Lux soaps and a bubble, chomie."

@felicity.kambule told the shopper:

"You got your money's worth."

