In a clip posted on TikTok, all eyes were on a Fiat Uno on the road. The tiny vehicle was dealing with a big job, as it was saddled with a massive load.

The video posted on TikTok amassed thousands of likes. People also shared their comments on the video that became a viral hit.

In a video on TikTok by @newsnexussa, a tiny car on the road was carrying a fridge. The vehicle with no trailer was moving the fridge while it was tied to one of its side doors. The fridge was protruding to the outside as the vehicle took to the road.

South Africa jokes about small car

Online users could not help but crack up after seeing the hilarious sight of the small car. K53 dictates that a car is not allowed to carry loads that protrude past its dimensions. Overhanging loads should be indicated properly to ensure safety.

The load must also not be unstable or obstruct the driver's view when attached to the car. In the clip, the driver's side mirror was clearly blocked by the fridge. Watch the video of the car transporting the fridge and read people's comments below.

solum_mtogolo was amused by the car sighting:

"South Africa, whatever you wanna achieve on this earth....... eish."

Scheragne Wilson made a note:

"😂Why South Africans don't fear authority or other governments. We are strong like that. 💪💪💪we can survive...we are the champions.."

Colin Webster was not impressed by the display:

"This is so sad. It's like traffic laws are not applicable to the majority of the population."

IZAK PETRO reflected:

"In South Africa, we are forced to look the other way and make alternative plans, which results in an illegal activity."

Morne Vd Merwe was thoroughly amused:

"That fridge is going home, come hell or high water 🤣🤣😂🔥"

WassupSuperBhadLilMammy was convinced the fridge would be damaged:

"Could the refrigerator be running? It's safe if I assume not, and that the delivery cost wasn't included in the purchase price. The guy has been ripped off."

Jords shared:

"I saw someone transporting their freezer with a broom the last time."

