Ghana have confirmed the appointment of experienced coach Carlos Queiroz—who has previously managed Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal, and South Africa—as the man to guide the team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Black Stars parted ways with Otto Addo following back-to-back losses during the recent international window, where they were beaten 5-1 by Austria and 2-1 by Germany.

Addo’s tenure had been under pressure after a poor run of form, having also suffered defeats against South Korea (1-0) and Japan (2-0) in November, bringing his losing streak to four matches.

Although Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, they secured their place at the World Cup by winning eight of their 10 qualifying matches.

At the tournament, which will be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, Ghana have been drawn in a group alongside Panama, England, and Croatia.

In an official statement, the Ghana Football Association announced that its Executive Council, in consultation with key stakeholders, had selected Queiroz as the new head coach of the senior national team.

The statement added that Queiroz will take charge immediately as preparations begin for the competition, set to kick off on June 11, 2026.

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Source: Briefly News