Cyril Ramaphosa Responds to Phala Phala Theft Report During Kusile Power Station Visit
- President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate report into the theft at his Phala Phala farm
- Ramaphosa was conducting an oversight visit at the Kusile Power Station with Electricity Minister Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
- Ramaphosa's remarks came as the Constitutional Court announced that it would make a ruling about an EFF case regarding the investigation
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.
MPUMALANGA— President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had nothing to do with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report into the Phala Phala farm theft.
Ramaphosa spoke on the sidelines of his oversight visit to Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga on 10 April 2026. Ramaphosa responded to a question about the report. He said that the processes must play themselves out, and said the institutions in charge of the IPID report and the investigations are handling the matters.
This is a developing story.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za