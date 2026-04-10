President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate report into the theft at his Phala Phala farm

Ramaphosa was conducting an oversight visit at the Kusile Power Station with Electricity Minister Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Ramaphosa's remarks came as the Constitutional Court announced that it would make a ruling about an EFF case regarding the investigation

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Cyril Ramaphosa briefly spoke about the Phala Phala report. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

MPUMALANGA— President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had nothing to do with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report into the Phala Phala farm theft.

Ramaphosa spoke on the sidelines of his oversight visit to Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga on 10 April 2026. Ramaphosa responded to a question about the report. He said that the processes must play themselves out, and said the institutions in charge of the IPID report and the investigations are handling the matters.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News